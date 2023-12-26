The new ASUS Chromebook CM30 tablet looks impressive on sweet new landing page

Towards the end of 2023, ASUS has started a bit of a new trend for announcing and launching their Chromebooks: they just drop a press release and see what happens. We saw this play out a couple of weeks ago with the newly-announced ExpertBook CX54 Chromebook Plus, and before that bit of news, ASUS quietly launched a new, small tablet in the CM30 Detachable Chromebook in early November.

Details at the time were pretty scant, and we only had a few images of the device at the time. But somewhere in the meantime, ASUS has gone and launched a full-blown landing page for this new Chromebook tablet, and I must say that it looks far more attractive than I thought.

A few more interesting features

There are a few things you can quickly pick up from the new landing page. First, as you can see in the images above, the keyboard cover is a light gray color that looks quite excellent in that first image. With the color-matched back plate, I love this aesthetic choice versus the cloth they went with last time around, and I think the overall device looks fantastic for it.

Additionally, you also may have noticed the slightly-rounded corners on the display. While this changes absolutely nothing from a technical standpoint, it just looks nice. There’s a certain finishing touch that rounded corners give off, and I’m happy to see it on any device at this point.

With this landing page we also learn that there will be an optional bumper case for the CM30 if you plan on handing it off to a smaller child that is likely to drop it often. Though the device meets the US MIL-STD 810H standard, ASUS is providing additional drop protection with this large, shock-absorbing add-on if you need it.

Finally, the keyboard looks pretty solid with cupped key caps, a full 1.5mm key travel, and fully-spaced key frame to make work on the go a pretty comfy experience. ASUS says nothing of the trackpad at this point, so we’ll have to wait and see how spacious and well made that part is when we get our hands on one.

And hopefully that is sooner than later. This tablet looks ready for launch and really needs some runway if it is going to sell well. If the price comes in at the right spot (it has to be competitive with the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3), I think this tablet could be pretty popular. It looks great, should have decent performance and A+ battery life. If the build quality matches the look, ASUS could have a winner on its hands for sure.

