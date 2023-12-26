Save big on the upgraded Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM

This is a deal we don’t see too often and that is primarily due to the fact that this particular version of the Duet 3 isn’t out in standard consumer channels the way it’s 4GB brother is on a daily basis. But in one of the key ways the Duet 3 feels inferior to the larger Duet 5 on most days – 4GB versus 8GB of RAM – this version of Lenovo’s 11-inch ChromeOS tablet closes the performance gap.

The issue with the 8GB Duet 3 is 2-fold on most days: it is only available on Lenovo’s website and it is generally $429. While that’s not a terrible price for a great tablet with upgraded RAM and the keyboard in the box, it feels too expensive when the excellent Duet 5 is constantly discounted at Best Buy for just $329.

Cheaper than the 4GB version right now

For a time, however, it looks like Lenovo is holding onto this unique version of the Duet 3 a little less tightly. And at $140 off, you can get your hands on the Duet 3 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage for just $289.99. While that’s twenty bucks more than the sale price we frequently see at Best Buy for the 4GB model, don’t forget the benefits 8GB of RAM give you in a device that can struggle a bit with performance.

Those extra 4GB of RAM can really help performance bottlenecks, and if you’ve been looking at the two main Chromebook tablets on the market and wanting something a bit more compact, lightweight, and easy to stow in a smaller bag, the Duet 3 could be the right device for you. And now you don’t have to worry about a difference in RAM between the Duet 5 and Duet 3 since the internal specs are literally the same.

Just don’t sit on this deal too long. We don’t see the 8GB version of the Duet 3 on sale that often, so it could disappear at any moment. If you’ve been after a smaller ChromeOS tablet, this is most definitely the one to go for.

