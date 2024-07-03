The new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 gets its first sale price at $579

Without doubt, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (all iterations of it over the past few years) has cemented itself as one of the nicest Chromebooks on the market. From a great build quality to a great screen and always-fast internals, this device lineup has simply delivered the goods year after year, version after version.
And the new, Chromebook Plus-branded version is no different. All the stuff that has made this Chromebook great over the past few years is here, and now we get the upgraded Intel Core Ultra 5-115U processor with a dedicated NPU for on-device AI tasks along with a QHD camera, bright 16:10 14-inch IPS touchscreen, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
Really, Acer didn’t need to reinvent the wheel on this one, and the upgrades only help make an already-great Chromebook experience that much better. Most impressive is the fact that they also kept the price in check as well, staying with the $699 starting price we’ve seen for a few years now.
But today, this device is seeing its first real discount since debuting at Google’s Chromebook Event a little over a month ago, and the $120 savings brings the asking price down to a very aggressive $579 likely through the end of the week. It’s a holiday week, however, so those prices could change a bit more than we’re used to. So, if you are in the market for a Chromebook Plus that checks all the boxes, looks great, and is more affordable this week than usual, you’ve found the one.
