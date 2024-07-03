Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Our revamped membership community

Try for free

 

Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

The new Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 gets its first sale price at $579

By View Comments

Without doubt, the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 (all iterations of it over the past few years) has cemented itself as one of the nicest Chromebooks on the market. From a great build quality to a great screen and always-fast internals, this device lineup has simply delivered the goods year after year, version after version.

And the new, Chromebook Plus-branded version is no different. All the stuff that has made this Chromebook great over the past few years is here, and now we get the upgraded Intel Core Ultra 5-115U processor with a dedicated NPU for on-device AI tasks along with a QHD camera, bright 16:10 14-inch IPS touchscreen, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

advertisement

Really, Acer didn’t need to reinvent the wheel on this one, and the upgrades only help make an already-great Chromebook experience that much better. Most impressive is the fact that they also kept the price in check as well, staying with the $699 starting price we’ve seen for a few years now.

Buy the Acer Chromebook Plus Spin 714 at Best Buy

But today, this device is seeing its first real discount since debuting at Google’s Chromebook Event a little over a month ago, and the $120 savings brings the asking price down to a very aggressive $579 likely through the end of the week. It’s a holiday week, however, so those prices could change a bit more than we’re used to. So, if you are in the market for a Chromebook Plus that checks all the boxes, looks great, and is more affordable this week than usual, you’ve found the one.

advertisement

Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

Introducing Chrome Unboxed Plus – our revamped membership community. Join today at just $2 / month to get access to our private Discord, exclusive giveaways, AMAs, an ad-free website, ad-free podcast experience and more.

Plus Monthly

$2/mo. after 7-day free trial

advertisement

Pay monthly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

Start free trial

Plus Annual

$20/yr. after 7-day free trial

advertisement

Pay yearly to support our independent coverage and get access to exclusive benefits.

Start free trial

Our newsletters are also a great way to get connected. Subscribe here!

Click here to learn more and for membership FAQ

advertisement

About Robby Payne

As the founder of Chrome Unboxed, Robby has been reviewing Chromebooks for over a decade. His passion for ChromeOS and the devices it runs on drives his relentless pursuit to find the best Chromebooks, best services, and best tips for those looking to adopt ChromeOS and those who've already made the switch.