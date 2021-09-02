The more-powerful Core i5 ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 is now available for $799

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5500 is arguably one of the best Chromebooks on the market at the moment. While the 15.6″ convertible may not offer the very best of what Chrome OS has to offer, it does give buyers most of what’s great about the latest generation of Chromebooks and it does so at the very affordable price of only $569. You get the powerful 11th Gen Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of NVMe storage. This combination makes this Chromebook powerful enough for most any user that isn’t doing extensive work with the Linux container or perhaps looking to play Steam games. (Even then, this Chromebook should handle Steam like a boss.)

I can easily recommend this Chromebook and that suggestion gets even easier when it goes on sale for $469. That said, a more powerful version of the Flip CX5 popped up on the Google Chromebook page back in July, and thanks to the eagle eye of our friend George E., we can tell you where to buy the beefier 15.6″ convertible. After researching the exact model number, it appears that a number of resellers are listing the Core i5 ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 but Provantage is the only spot where you’ll find one in stock and listed for the MSRP of $799.

The beefed-up model has practically the same specs apart from the bump to a Core i5 and doubles the RAM to 16GB. This boost should make this device a powerhouse capable of handling any Linux applications you can install on it. You still get the backlit keyboard, USI-compatible touchscreen, and the zippy 128GB of NVMe storage. In my opinion, this is probably more Chromebook than the average user needs but the price point of $799 is still very solid for a device that offers up this much power in a package that’s as premium as some devices that cost hundreds more. Provantage has them in stock and ready to ship. If you’ve been waiting for this configuration, your wait is over. Check it out at the link below.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5 Core i5 at Provantage