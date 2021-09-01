Double Down: Two 11th Gen Intel Chromebooks under $500

In the market for a new Chromebook? Best Buy has some deals on a couple of the latest and greatest devices on the market and that means savings of up to $200 and some awesome new hardware. Both of these Chromebooks come bearing Intel’s latest Tiger Lake Core i3 CPU and 8GB of RAM which I feel is the sweet spot for Chrome OS. The 11th Gen Intel puts up monster benchmarks and the 8GB of RAM, as you know, is a welcome addition to any Chromebook.

The first device on the list is probably the most well-rounded Chromebook of 2021. The ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5500 offers up a large 15.6″ display, convertible form-factor, and a productivity-minded numeric keypad for the number-crunching aficionado. You also get an ample 128GB of NVMe storage which is great because flagship devices in 2021 should have no less. Robby’s review of the Flip CX5 was nothing but praise and our only real nit with the Chromebook is that ASUS went with a 250 nit display instead of 300 but that’s forgivable when you consider the fact that this thing retails for a mere $569.

Along with the powerful internals and aforementioned spec sheet, this Chromebook is compatible with any USI stylus. Aesthetically speaking, this Chromebook stands out with its muted silver finish on the outside and sleek black keyboard deck. I’m not a fan of 15.6″ laptops but for those that prefer a larger screen, this Chromebook is the one you should be looking at. Dollar for dollar, you won’t find a better value and right now, you can pick it up for only $469. That’s a killer deal.

ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5500 at Best Buy

Next up, we have HP’s latest flagship. The third iteration of the wildly popular Chromebook x360 14 brings the same Intel Core i3, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage as the ASUS CX5 but features a more manageable 14″ display and adds a fingerprint sensor for quick login. The all-aluminum chassis feels a bit more refined than its predecessors and the total package makes it an overall solid device. Like the ASUS, the HP has a 250 nit display but the colors are bright and the overall viewing experience is excellent so long as you don’t work in direct sunlight.

The HP Chromebook x360 14c retails for $699 but Best Buy has once again knocked $200 off of the price. At $499, you’ll be hard-pressed to find many devices that offer up this many features and a build quality that’s top-notch. Either of these Chromebooks is awesome an deal. The one you chose really depends on what screen size you prefer. I don’t like using a 15.6″ device at all but I definitely wouldn’t use one in tablet mode but I’m not you and you should get the one that works for you. Check out the HP at the link below and don’t forget to sign up for our Deals Newsletter to stay in the loop.

HP Chromebook x360 14c at Best Buy