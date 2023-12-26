The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is still $149 if you know where to look

It was inevitable that a bunch of Chromebook deals aimed at Christmas shoppers would dry up once December 25th came and went. That’s just part of the ebb and flow of Chromebook deals, but one bargain that disappeared from Best Buy shelves today that hurt a bit more than the others was the fantastic $149 Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook.

Sure, this Chromebook’s $319 MSRP is pretty good on most days, but getting any device for just $149 is always super-attractive. With the Slim 3 Chromebook delivering on far more than you would expect in an affordable Chromebook – and far more than you expect for $149 – this has been one of my favorite deals to share over the holiday season. Somehow, $319 just feels wrong for this Chromebook now.

Lenovo to the rescue

However, there’s still hope for those of you shopping for post-Christmas deals or looking to get the most out of a gift card or some cash you were given yesterday. And for those in that position, you are in luck! For at least the time being, Lenovo has the Slim 3 Chromebook listed on their site for the same $149 that Best Buy was offering up until yesterday, and I’ve checked it all day to be sure it is legit. And the deal still stands!

Even better, you can order at Lenovo’s website and still set it for pickup at a local Best Buy store! It’s a win-win that gets you a sub-$200 Chromebook that feels nothing of the sort. The Slim 3 is well made, sturdy, attractive and comes with the best 14-inch touchscreen you can buy on a laptop in this price range. The 1080p IPS panel is simply gorgeous, the keyfame is solid, and the battery life (thanks to the MediaTek Kompanio 520 inside) is next level as well.

For $149, it is impossible to beat, and it’s a deal I wish was always on the table. But it certainly is not, and though I thought it was gone for a while when I checked this morning, I’m so happy to report that isn’t the case. But don’t wait too long. Lenovo pulls down deals with a quickness, so we really have no idea when this one is set to expire.

