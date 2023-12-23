Best Buy’s biggest Chromebook deals have a 12/25 expiration date

It’s no secret that we keep up with Chromebook deals around here. We even have a post that is updated frequently to reflect the best deals you can get on any given day. As 2023 has shown us, you can expect big savings on a very regular basis with Chromebooks, but you never quite know when the next deal will arrive or when the current ones are about to vanish.

An obvious expiration date

This time around, however, Best Buy is putting a fairly obvious expiration date on their big Chromebook sales, giving them a timeline between now and December 25th. As the biggest shopping even on the calendar for many US folks, Christmas is D-Day for making purchases, and if you are still looking for that last gift for a loved one or even just looking to cash in on the seasonal discounts, it looks like things might dry up quite a bit after the 25th.

While there are definitely times Best Buy makes this sort of info clear, there are plenty of occasions when that simply isn’t the case, so in the event you needed a bit of added pressure in making a purchase, they’ve just given it to you.

So, in theory, you have the rest of today and all day tomorrow (depending on your local store hours and inventory) to get in on one of these deals. There are quite a few, and we’ll list them all below, but buying a Chromebook at Best Buy and opting for the pickup is likely the only way you’ll secure one of these deals in time for the big day. Good luck out there, and if you miss out on these deals and are looking for something to spend a gift card on next week, don’t forget our daily-updated deal roundup post.

BEST BUY CHROMEBOOK DEALS

Acer Chromebook 516 GE ($449) The Acer Chromebook 516 GE is without doubt one of my favorite Chromebooks on the market right now. The unique combination of a huge, 16-inch QHD 120Hz screen with a solid keyboard, massive trackpad, upward-facing speakers, wildly-light chassis (3.75 pounds), and ultra-fast Core i5-1240P, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage make this device an absolute joy to use every single day. Buy at Best Buy Acer Chromebook Spin 714 ($569.99) This year's iteration of the Spin 714 continues the already-great equation from last-year's model, delivering a 13th-gen Intel Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of NVMe with a 14-inch 16:10 FHD screen that hits a reported peak brightness of 340 nits, a stellar backlit keyboard, Gorilla Glass trackpad, QHD webcam, upward-firing speakers, solid port assortment, and a firm, metal chassis. It's one of the best Chromebooks available, and deeply discounted right now. Buy at Best Buy

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook ($149) The Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is one of my favorite affordable Chromebooks of 2023. With a superb build quality (despite being all plastic) and a shockingly great screen at this price point, the Slim 3 feels far nicer than its price tag the moment you open the lid. Buy at Best Buy Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook ($229) This little device has been on the radar for almost a year, and it is still impressing me to this day. Lenovo has made a Flex 3 Chromebook for many years, but there's something special about this one. With a far higher attention to detail, better build quality and a knockout 16:10 FHD screen for this price point, the Lenovo Flex 3i is already a great purchase at full price, but it's wildly discounted right now! Buy at Best Buy

HP 15.6-inch Chromebook Plus ($249) With the HP 15.6-inch Chromebook Plus, you’re getting the fast Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage and FHD 15.6-inch anti-glare screen. With a solid keyframe, numeric keypad and decent trackpad, this Chromebook won’t wow you with premium features, but it will comfortably get the job done. Buy at Best Buy HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c ($499) The HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c comes with a slim body, great speakers, a 16:10 14-inch IPS screen, 1080p webcam, fast internals, and an expanded 256GB of storage. The attractive chassis also comes with one of the comfiest keyboard/trackpad combos you can buy and the entire package comes together for a fantastic Chromebook experience. Buy at Best Buy

Acer Chromebook Plus 515 ($269) The Acer Chromebook Plus 515 is a solid Chromebook that – like all Chromebook Plus models – delivers a great experience overall with fast internals, great connectivity, upward-firing speakers, and an anti-glare touchscreen that’s large and 1080p. It’s not flashy, but this Chromebook will deliver a great experience, especially at this price. Buy at Best Buy Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 ($329) For the Duet 5, the superlatives are numerous, including a 13.3-inch OLED screen, a thin/light build, quad speakers, and an included keyboard case that makes this tablet truly usable both on a desk and in your lap if you need to get some work done. With the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you’ll be able to knock quite a few tasks out with ease when needed. Buy at Best Buy

ASUS 16-inch Chromebook CX5601 ($549) With the ASUS Chromebook CX5601, there are some great things in the overall package. With a 12th-gen Core i3, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, you have a Chromebook Plus-level Chromebook for sure. The large 16-inch 16:10 screen is nice for those that are looking for more real estate, and the backlit keyboard is a great perk as well. Buy at Best Buy ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55 ($499) With the ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX55, you are getting some nice gaming-focused features. The 144Hz 1080p screen is clearly a standout, and the build quality of this device is quite good. With the 11th-gen Core i5, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, you are getting great internals that will get you through anything you throw at this one. Buy at Best Buy

