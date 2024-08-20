The Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus is undeniable at $349

Of all the Chromebook Plus models currently available, the Lenovo Flex 5i is always at the top of the list of my favorites. And the reasoning is pretty clear: it does a lot right for the price. After all, isn’t that what really defines a great Chromebook experience?

There are devices that cost $700-$1000 and they do a lot of cool stuff. Take the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook from HP as an example. It is superlative in nearly every way, but the price has never come down from $999 since it debuted. I’d argue it is worth the money all day, every day, but spending that sort of cash changes the overall perception on any Chromebook.

Meanwhile, the Flex 5i Chromebook Plus retails at half that price, and on days like today, drops in price all the way down to just $349. While this isn’t the cheapest we’ve ever seen on this particular Chromebook Plus, it’s close. And for this sort of money, it’s impossible to find a better Chromebook out there right now.

With the Flex 5i, you are getting so much bang for the buck. The 16:10 14-inch IPS touchscreen looks great and hits 300 nits of brightness, the chassis is solid and convertible, the backlit keyboard and trackpad are both good performers, and the internals of this device give you plenty of performance.

With the 13th-gen Intel Core i3-1315U, 8GB of RAM and a 128GB SSD, you get all the Chromebook Plus specs you need for incredibly smooth performance across all tasks. The included 1080p webcam ensures you look good in video calls and upward-firing speakers deliver the sound from those calls right to your face instead of in your lap when not at the desk.

Overall, it’s one of the most well-rounded Chromebooks you can buy, and at $349, it’s an absolute steal. The deals on this device don’t come around that often, so if you’ve been looking for a great Chromebook Plus at a considerable discount, you’ve found the one.

