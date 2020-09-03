The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 is back to $409 but it won’t last long

We’ve been saying this for weeks but I feel it’s worth repeating. Buying a Chromebook right now is a mind-searing undertaking. Finding even a decent device for you or your student is near impossible unless you’re willing to pay hundreds of dollars over retail and you can forget finding a big sale at the moment. Stores like Best Buy can barely keep inventory and Amazon is rife with third-party sellers that have snatched up Chromebooks at retail or on sale and are now charging outlandish prices knowing they can take advantage of desperate shoppers.

That said, one of the most value-minded devices has just returned to Amazon at its original MSRP and you can grab one if you act very fast. The Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 retails for $409 and offers many of the premium and powerful specs that come with more expensive devices such as the Acer Spin 713 and Samsung Galaxy Chromebook. Since its launch, the 13.3″ Flex 5 2-in-1 Chromebook has been a hot item that gets snatched up every time it pops up on Amazon for this price. Over the past few weeks, demand has driven prices for the Flex 5 as high as $700. Thankfully, it appears that Amazon has gotten some back in stock and you can get one while supplies last. They are limited to 2 per order and I’d bet they’ll be gone before the end of the day. If you need a great Chromebook and don’t want to feel like you’ve been robbed, this is the best thing out there at the moment. Find the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 by heading to the Chrome Shop at the Link below. Note: If you don’t the $409 listing, click “all buying options” and find the one that’s sold and shipped by Amazon

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5