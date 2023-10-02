The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5 hits an all-time low price at $170 off

While I’m eagerly waiting for more Chromebook tablets to hit the market – especially with the recent news of Chromebook Plus devices – the truth is it might be a bit before we see any new detachable models. While we wait, however, there are continuing deals on the two big-name Chromebook tablets that I’d recommend to anyone in the market for a ChromeOS detachable device: the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 and Duet 5.

Of the two, my favorite is the Duet 5 and that device’s larger, 13.3-inch form factor. Though I wasn’t sold on it when it launched, my review period absolutely brought me around on this size of tablet and the Duet 5 has been one of my favorite devices over the past couple years. Though it is aging a bit, this big ChromeOS tablet offers a lot of great hardware and makes for a fantastic overall user experience.

What I love about the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

The most eye-catching feature of the Duet 5 is clearly the 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display. Its vibrant colors and sharpness enhance every task you perform on it, and with it’s high brightness, optimum viewing angles, and a well-suited aspect ratio for desktop mode, this screen is a joy to work with.

Being a tablet, it naturally sports slim bezels, a light frame, and a sleek profile, giving the Duet 5 a modern aesthetic on your desk and a comfortable grip in your hands. Although I was initially skeptical about the ease of use of a 13.3-inch, 16:9 device as a tablet, it has proven me quite wrong, being quite excellent for content consumption like gaming and video watching thanks to its quad-speaker setup.

On the inside, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, complemented with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, ensuring a smooth performance even during multitasking with numerous apps and windows. My experience working on it here and there over the past few weeks has only reaffirmed that this tablet holds the top spot in my list of favorites within the ChromeOS ecosystem at the moment. Oh, and the battery life is absolutely legendary, too.

And right now, this excellent device is a staggering $170 off, bringing the price all the way down to $329. We’ve never seen this device dip down so far, and there’s no way to know if we ever will again. On a more-regular basis, the Duet 5 drops down by $130, but this extra $40 in savings is pretty crazy. You can get your hands on one over at Best Buy with the link below, but you may want to hurry: when all-time-low prices hit, they don’t tend to stick around for long.

Newsletter Signup