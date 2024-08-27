The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 with 8GB RAM is just $299.99

With all the swirling going on around the new, updated Lenovo Chromebook Duet on the way, you’d be forgiven for passing by this deal without the proper context. After all, the new version should be an improvement on the current generation, right? And if it’s already showing up in the ChromeOS update portals, the launch is likely right around the corner. Why should you bother with this outgoing model?

There are a few reasons, actually, and when you think about them and consider the $299.99 price that is currently attached to the Duet 3, I think there’s a good case for still considering this excellent Chromebook tablet.

Availability dates and configurations are unknowns

From what we can gather, there will be a 4GB and 8GB model of the Lenovo Chromebook Duet for 2024, but we don’t know which will be widely available at launch. With the current Duet 3, the 4GB model was the main version that arrived in stores, and the 8GB version we’re talking about today took quite a bit of time to start becoming readily available.

While I hope that isn’t the case with this new version, we simply don’t know right now. And we also don’t know the actual availability date, either. While I feel 100% confident we’ll see it this fall, it could be October or November in a worst-case scenario. Granted, it could show up in September, too. The point is, we just don’t know when we’ll finally get hands on this new Chromebook tablet.

Price is completely unknown

Additionally, we have no clue how Lenovo will price the new one. The Duet 3 and Duet 5 came out at $379 and $499 respectively, and it took a bit of time for them to start seeing regular sale prices. With the new Duet launching either right before or right in the middle of holiday shopping season, those deals may happen a bit quicker this time around.

But again, we just don’t know. If there are big hardware upgrades and the main model that hits stores comes with 8GB of storage, I could see that price point hitting $399-$449 pretty easily. And while that’s still a good price for what I’m hoping is a very capable, portable ChromeOS tablet, it’s also $100-$150 more than the Duet 3 is right now.

If you are looking for an ultra-portable Chromebook that has super-long battery life, a great screen, fantastic build quality, and can function as both a tablet and a desktop productivity machine, the Duet 3 is pretty awesome. We’ve never had the 8GB model, but my time with the 4GB version and the 8GB Duet 5 tell me this is a solid device that would work quite well for a lot of people. And at $299.99, it’s a fantastic deal right now.