The Lenovo Chromebook 3 is back in stock and you can get it for $219

If you’re in the market for an inexpensive Chromebook that just works, Lenovo’s model 3 just popped back up on the company’s website and you can pick one up for just under $220. While this isn’t a flashy, flagship device, the Lenovo Chromebook 3 has proven itself as a Chromebook that can handle its own when it comes to workload and it won’t break the bank. A few weeks back, I reviewed the 32GB model that we picked up from Walmart for $169. Needless to say, I was shocked at how well the little Intel N4020-powered Chromebook got around. The screen puts our an impressive 250 nits of brightness and the build-quality was pleasantly surprising when you consider the insanely low price tag. You can check out the full review below.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 Review

The $169 model has been out of stock at Walmart for some time but the 64GB version has finally arrived on Lenovo’s website. The price tag is $60 more which, in my opinion, is a bit much for the simple boost of 32GB of storage. Still, we’re talking $230 for a practically disposable device that doesn’t suck. If you’re in desperate need of a Chromebook for your kid or just to have around the house, I can’t recommend this one enough. If you decide this is the device for you, we’d like to help you save a little cash. You can find the Lenovo Chromebook 3 at the link below but before you check out, make sure to use the promo code “extrafive” at checkout. That will knock 5% off of the price. That brings the total down to $218.49 before tax and shipping is free. But wait, there’s more. If you use Rakuten on Lenovo’s site, you’ll get as much as 10% cashback on your Ebates account. This puts the total price just below $200. You won’t find a device this good for anywhere near that price.

Lenovo Chromebook 3 64GB Join Rakuten and get $10