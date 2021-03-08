The Lenovo Chromebook 10e tablet folio keyboard case is finally here and on sale

Lenovo’s Chromebook Duet tablet has been an absolute hit in the Chrome OS world and rightfully so. The sub-three hundred dollar tablet offers a unique Chrome OS experience in a space that has been sorely lacking since, well, Chrome OS born ten years ago. The Duet’s somewhat lesser-known sibling, the 10e Chromebook, offers up the same internals and same display but it ships without the keyboard. While you lose the keyboard, you do gain the durability of a rugged chassis. My kids have them and I can say, it is the perfect device if you have little ones around the house. For my kids, the 10e is always used as a tablet but since we have Family Link, everything is controlled as if they were on a standard Chromebook. If my daughter needs a larger device for class, she can simply use one of the traditional Chromebooks we have around the house.

That said, the Lenovo 10e Chromebook tablet has been on the market for over a year but the rugged portfolio keyboard/case combo has been absent from the company’s US website. That is, until recently when it magically appeared and this week, it’s actually on sale. The 64GB 10e Chromebook is a little pricier than the comparable Duet but remember, you’re getting a ruggedized device that’s designed to withstand the abuse of the classroom or just the wear and tear of your own kiddos. If you want a Chrome OS tablet and aren’t worried about it getting damaged, definitely go for the Duet or the upcoming ASUS CM3. However, if durability is important, the 10e is a solid pick and now you can have the keyboard with it.

The folio keyboard is designed to snap around the 10e tablet to create a snug fit that won’t let the device slip out of the case. One thing to note is that, unlike the Duet, the 10e folio keyboard is without a trackpad. If you plan on using it as a laptop regularly, you’ll probably want to invest in a decent wireless mouse. Normally $69.99, the folio keyboard is currently on sale for $54.99. You can save a little more when you use Rakuten at checkout as well. Right now, Rakuten is offering 7% cashback and you can get an extra 8% off when you use the promo code XTRA8ACC when you buy. This brings the total price down to just under $51 and you’ll get a little cashback on your next Big Fat Check. Check out the folia keyboard case at the link below and don’t forget to grab a free Rakuten account for some extra savings.

