The HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is back in stock – Act fast before it’s gone again!

We have zero qualms in saying that the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook is the hands-down pinnacle of ChromeOS hardware as we know it. That’s not to say that we’ve peaked but for now, the Dragonfly is the King of Chromebooks past and present. The only real hangup with this ultra-premium “prosumer” device is that HP can’t seem to keep it in stock. We’re hoping that the Dragonfly Pro Chromebook will eventually show up at other retailers but for now, HP proper is the only place you can purchase this drool-worthy device.

Withing 48 hours of going live, the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook was out of stock in both colorways and it stayed that way for nearly a week. Then, for a brief day or two, the Chromebook was once again available but it carried a lead time of more than a month. Essentially, HP was taking pre-orders for the inventory that the company knew was on the way. It didn’t take long for that incoming inventory to be depleted and once again, both the Ceramic White and Sparkling Black models were sold out.

This morning, like every morning, I arrived at the office and immediately checked to see if the Dragonfly was back in stock. It was not. An hour or so later, I checked again and guess what? We’re back! At least for a limited time, you can once again place your order for this beautiful, powerful, well-built Chromebook and then begin the long wait for it to ship at some point in May. Hopefully, those lead times are exaggerated but either way, this is the only way you can get your hands on the Dragonfly for the foreseeable future. Check out the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook at the link below before they’re gone again.