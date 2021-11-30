The HP Chromebook x2 11 tablet hits an all-time low at $349

As I anticipated, the end of Black Friday and Cyber Monday has unearthed new Chromebook deals that can actually save you more money than the “exclusive” savings offered by retailers last week. This morning, HP’s premium Chrome OS tablet, the Chromebook x2 11, has dropped to its lowest price ever and you can now get your hands on the Snapdragon-powered detachable for only $350. That’s a savings of $250 and it makes this portable 2-in-1 a very savory purchase for those wanting a companion device with some redeeming qualities. Check out Robby’s full review to learn more about the 11-inch HP Chromebook x2 11 tablet.

HP Chromebook x2 11 Key Specs

Chrome OS

Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 7c Compute Platform

8GB LPDDR4 RAM

11″ 2160×1440 IPS touch display @ 400 nits and 100% RGB

64GB eMMC storage

Fingerprint reader

USI stylus included

2 x USB-C

MicroSD card reader

8MP rear camera/5MP front-facing camera

Full-size, detachable soft cover keyboard

Dual speakers tuned by B&O

Bluetooth 5/Wi-Fi 5

AUE June 2029

While we all agree that Lenovo’s Duet 5 feels like an overall better device, the HP Chromebook x2 11 is no slouch and at this price, it offers up a lot of value. It also has the advantage of a smaller footprint which is, for some, a more desirable option if you’re in the market for a tablet first device. This detachable Chromebook will get updates through June of 2029 which means that you will get some serious bang for your buck so long as you don’t have an accident as Robby did with his Duet 5.

The HP Chromebook x2 11 is available for $349.99 at Best Buy and you can take your pick from either Natural Silver or Night Teal. You can also enjoy an extended return period during the holiday shopping season which means, should you not be satisfied with the HP, you’ll have until January 16th to take it back. If you favor more storage, you can still pick up the 128GB model over at HP and save $200 but the sale price of $480 doesn’t feel like as good of a value, in my opinion.