The Google Pixel Buds Pro are 30% off right now

Spring is in the air and a pair of wireless earbuds can be a great tech accessory to have when you want to catch up on the latest episode of The Chrome Cast podcast while outside enjoying some fresh air. My go-to earbuds that I pick up when I’m heading outside are the Google Pixel Buds Pro. And right now, these excellent wireless earbuds are discounted 30% off – knocking $60 off the standard $200 MSRP. This isn’t the lowest price ever for the Pixel Buds Pro but it does mark the lowest we’ve seen so far this year.

The Pixel Buds Pro were released back in July of 2022, so they aren’t hot off the press by any means, but they have always been a solid recommendation for anyone who wants a pair of wireless earbuds that work seamlessly with Android. But Google’s commitment to updates has been impressive, too. Through several firmware updates, you now get head-tracked spatial audio, better EQ settings, better latency, and the Clear Calling feature. These headphones have seriously gotten better and better since their launch.

On top of the software updates, the Pixel Buds Pro also nail the basics. A few of my favorite features are the powerful active noise cancellation (that works great even on flights) and a fantastic transparency mode. The sound is full and punchy, the touch controls actually work as you’d expect, wireless charging support, and up to 11 hours of battery life. Plus, they stand up to a sweaty workout with IPX4 water resistance. Add in flawless Pixel Phone and Chromebook integration, and these $199.99 earbuds feel like a bargain at $139.99!

If you’re rocking an Android phone and want wireless earbuds that offer great ANC, a comfortable fit, a compact case, and a premium listening experience, the discounted Google Pixel Buds Pro should definitely land on your shortlist. And if you have a Pixel phone, these are a no-brainer. Other than the dip to $120 at the end of 2023, this deal matches the next-best price we’ve ever seen on the Pixel Buds Pro so don’t miss out!

