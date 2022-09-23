Pixel Buds Pro’s five band equalizer and volume balancing in the works

When the Pixel Buds Pro launched back in July, there were some features missing that were part of the original sales pitch. Granted, it was clear to us consumers that these features would be arriving “soon,” but we didn’t know exactly when that would be. Among these promised features were the five-band equalizer and volume balancing.

However, according to an APK teardown done to the latest Pixel Buds app (v. 1.0.474476083) by the folks over at 9to5Google, it seems like the aforementioned features will be arriving very soon. The code reveals that the Pixel Buds Pro’s EQ will come with seven different EQ presets and with five sliders that you can adjust to the left or the right for more granular control. The presets available are the following:

Balanced

Clarity

Default

Heavy bass

Last saved

Light bass

Vocal boost

The Pixel Buds app also reveals that there will be a volume-balance slider, allowing you to play music and movies at different volumes for each ear. Neither of these two features are actually working yet or appearing in the UI, but may be rolling out soon since it is showing up in the code of the app’s latest version.

Previously, we got a sneak peek of the Spatial Audio feature of the Pixel Buds Pro in Android 13 QPR1 Beta 1, where the controls appeared but weren’t fully working yet. However, most of that has to do with most of the media apps need to be updated to support the feature in the first place. I am looking forward to the Pixel Buds Pro gain all the features that were promised and to experience them as reach their full potential.

