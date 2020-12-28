The Core i5 Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 just popped up in Australia and it’s priced to sell

When it comes to pricing and availability of Chromebooks, Australia is historically near the top of the list for countries that get the short end of the stick. On the rare occasion that a premium device launches down under, buyers are left paying through the nose and that just stinks. While pricing has come down a bit over the past couple of years and more late-model devices are available, the Australian Chromebook market could definitely use some love. Thankfully, Lenovo may be here to save the day.

Over the weekend, we received an email alerting us to the availability of a Core i5 variant of the very popular Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5. I will admit that I am a bit jealous to see a Core i5 version of this device when we don’t have one here in the states but at the same time, I am excited to see a device like this hit a market that has sorely lacked good, affordable Chromebooks. Not only is this a more powerful version of the Flex 5 but it offers the brighter 300 nit display that we have so desperately wanted to see. On the inside, you get 8GB of RAM and an ample 128GB of PCIe (NVMe) storage. That puts this version of the Flex 5 more on par with devices like the Acer Chromebook Spin 713.

The best news of all about this Chromebook is definitely the price. As I mentioned, flagship devices outside of the US are generally priced so high that they’re practically out of reach for the average consumer. Not only is this Chromebook affordable, but I’d also dare to call it “inexpensive.” Officeworks is selling the Core i5, 8GB/128GB Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 for $698 AUD. That translates to roughly $530 USD which makes this one of the best-spec’d Chromebooks you can get for the money in Australia or anywhere for that matter. If you’re in Australia, you can order the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 from Officeworks and have it delivered or collect it at the store of your choice.

Special thanks to Ian L. for spotting this awesome deal.