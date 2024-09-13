Join Chrome Unboxed Plus

The Chromecast with Google TV isn’t gone just yet

As is the trend with tech in general – streaming devices included – the spotlight often shifts quickly, leaving older gadgets in the shadows. That’s what happened with the introduction of the new Google TV Streamer; but in a bit of a surprising turn of events, the Chromecast with Google TV is back in the spotlight alongside its successor on the Google Store, refusing to go out so quickly.

We know that with the new Google TV Streamer the Chromecast’s days are numbered; we just didn’t expect it to happen so quickly. With the debut of the new streamer, the Google Store’s “Streaming” section had been revamped to focus solely on the Streamer, leaving the Chromecast tucked away in a comparison chart. But now, a brand-new landing page features both devices side-by-side in a clear sign that Google isn’t ready to retire the dongle just yet.

Why the change of heart? Well, maybe because the Chromecast with Google TV is still a fantastic option for many users. It’s affordable, easy to use, and offers a solid Google TV experience. Then there’s the fact that there are probably warehouses full of unsold Chromecasts. There’s no sense in letting those just sit and collect dust.

Furthermore, Google’s commitment to supporting the Chromecast with updates, including the upcoming Android 14 release, suggests that they see a future for the device that doesn’t decline so rapidly.

While the Google TV Streamer does come with some impressive additions like Dolby Atmos, an improved remote, and more RAM, those features come at a premium $99 price. The Chromecast remains a compelling option for budget-conscious users or those who don’t need all the bells and whistles. And it looks like it will be around for a bit, too.

