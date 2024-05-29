The ‘Meet Chromebook’ landing page gets an overhaul and new intro video

This week is most definitely a time of renewal for Chromebooks and ChromeOS. With the event last week in New York that saw Google unveil new Chromebook hardware along with an absolute load of new features, there’s a fun buzz around Chromebooks right now that we frankly don’t normally see. And I only expect that to keep intensifying.

As part of that energy, Google has completely revamped the “Meet Chromebook” landing page with tons of new graphics and even introduced a new video to give you “everything you want to know” about Chromebooks. It’s a great site and a really great, over-arching video that I hope makes its way out of the confines of just YouTube.

While neither the site nor the video take deep dives into the world of Chromebooks and ChromeOS, they do a fantastic job of giving potential new users a great introduction to why so many of us love these laptops.

From quick-hit info on security to highlights on boot speed and ease of use with accessories, both the new video and website do a great job at quickly getting at all the strengths found in Chromebooks without getting too bogged down with the granular details.

That sort of stuff is better left to people like us here at Chrome Unboxed, and like we’ve done for years, we’re planning out tons of content around all the new stuff arriving right now for ChromeOS and Chromebooks. But this new video and website give me the feeling that Google knows its in a sweet new spot with Chromebooks right now, and they want to really start pushing into the consumer market a bit harder.

And it’s about time. The introduction of Chromebook Plus last fall started what this latest event is continuing: getting Chromebooks in front of more consumers than before. While schools and businesses are already harnessing the power of these awesome tools, so many consumers still don’t fully realize how good of a fit Chromebooks can be. Hopefully, as Google keeps adding features and telling the world about them, more of you will finally understand how great a Chromebook really can be for your workflow.

