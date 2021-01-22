Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

A Space for All Things Chrome, Google, and More!

You are here: Home / Podcast / The Chrome Cast 96: New Chromebooks at BETT 2021, a Stadia Hailstorm, and Manifest v3
The Chrome Cast 96: New Chromebooks at BETT 2021, a Stadia Hailstorm, and Manifest v3

The Chrome Cast 96: New Chromebooks at BETT 2021, a Stadia Hailstorm, and Manifest v3

By Leave a Comment

This week on The Chrome Cast, we were excited to dig in a bit on the 9 new Chromebooks announced at BETT 2021 that range from the latest small-core Jasper Lake Intel devices to ARM-powered Chromebooks with MediaTek and Snapdragon internals. The yearly education-focused show always follows closely behind CES and, like it always does, comes replete with a slew of new classroom-ready Chromebooks.

The second half of the podcast features commentary from our very own Michael Perrigo as we dive a bit deeper into Stadia, what the mysterious ‘Project Hailstorm’ could end up being, and further explain what Google is up to with the long-awaited Manifest v3 that is arriving in Chrome and Chrome OS 88. There’s a lot to unpack here, so we hope you can give it a listen!

NOTABLE LINKS

Get Alerted About New Posts On
Your Schedule
Sign Up For The Official Chrome Unboxed Newsletter
Latest Posts

About Robby Payne

Tech junkie. Musician. Web Developer. Coffee Snob. Huge fan of the Google things. Founded Chrome Unboxed because so many of my passions collide in this space. I like that. I want to share that. I hope you enjoy it too.