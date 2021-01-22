The Chrome Cast 96: New Chromebooks at BETT 2021, a Stadia Hailstorm, and Manifest v3

This week on The Chrome Cast, we were excited to dig in a bit on the 9 new Chromebooks announced at BETT 2021 that range from the latest small-core Jasper Lake Intel devices to ARM-powered Chromebooks with MediaTek and Snapdragon internals. The yearly education-focused show always follows closely behind CES and, like it always does, comes replete with a slew of new classroom-ready Chromebooks.
The second half of the podcast features commentary from our very own Michael Perrigo as we dive a bit deeper into Stadia, what the mysterious ‘Project Hailstorm’ could end up being, and further explain what Google is up to with the long-awaited Manifest v3 that is arriving in Chrome and Chrome OS 88. There’s a lot to unpack here, so we hope you can give it a listen!
NOTABLE LINKS
- BETT 2021: HP debuts 5 Chromebooks with Jasper Lake, MediaTek and a unique stylus
- BETT 2021: Acer unveils 4 new Chromebooks for the classroom
- Chrome 88 introduces the controversial Manifest v3 which seeks to fix the ‘extensions problem’
- Join me on the Stadia Source Podcast and enter to win a Stadia Premiere Bundle
- Stadia’s ‘Project Hailstorm’ could be used to bring the service to millions of TVs rapidly
- Chrome 88 is rolling out now with a heavy focus on security, web app features, and more
- Facebook finds four Chrome extensions scraping user data – Sues two developers
- Stadia launching ‘Playable Scenarios’ via State Share so your friends can pick up where you left off