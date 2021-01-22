The Chrome Cast 96: New Chromebooks at BETT 2021, a Stadia Hailstorm, and Manifest v3

This week on The Chrome Cast, we were excited to dig in a bit on the 9 new Chromebooks announced at BETT 2021 that range from the latest small-core Jasper Lake Intel devices to ARM-powered Chromebooks with MediaTek and Snapdragon internals. The yearly education-focused show always follows closely behind CES and, like it always does, comes replete with a slew of new classroom-ready Chromebooks.

The second half of the podcast features commentary from our very own Michael Perrigo as we dive a bit deeper into Stadia, what the mysterious ‘Project Hailstorm’ could end up being, and further explain what Google is up to with the long-awaited Manifest v3 that is arriving in Chrome and Chrome OS 88. There’s a lot to unpack here, so we hope you can give it a listen!

NOTABLE LINKS