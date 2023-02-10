The Chrome Cast 214: ASUS Vibe CX34 impressions and why Acer needs a high-end Chromebook

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the episode by discussing our recent move from YouTube Music over to Spotify and why that transition has been so interesting. As a music streaming service, Spotify is the best there is, and it took us all quite a while to finally move over to it. With some updates to the way casting is handled, Spotify is now the unparalleled champ in the music streaming space, and definitely worth a look if you’ve been holding out.

The second half of the episode focuses on the Chromebooks we saw at CES 2023 – the ASUS Vibe CX34 Flip and the HP Dragonfly Pro – and why we think its time for Acer to get in the game at the higher end of the consumer Chromebook market. Though we’re still waiting on the release of the Dragonfly Pro, the ASUS Vibe CX34 is in the office, and it is an impressive device. With all this recent movement at the upper-end of the Chromebook space, Acer’s Swift lineup would make a great addition.

