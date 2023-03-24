The Chrome Cast 220: New Pixel Fold leaks, reality-altering AI, and Minecraft on Chromebooks

This week on The Chrome Cast, we begin the show by discussing all the new leaks surrounding Google’s upcoming Pixel lineup. Between the release date of the Pixel 7a and Pixel Fold leaking to the newly-rumored, lower price tag for the Pixel Fold and interesting price point on the Pixel 7a, there are quite a few interesting things to discuss as we inch closer to a deeper understanding at Google I/O 2023 in just under 7 weeks from now.

For the second half of the show, we delve a bit into the shake-up that is happening with AI – both ChatGPT and Google’s Bard – and then shift into a discussion around the importance of a game as big as Minecraft being tailor-made for Chromebooks. It’s a fun show this week!

