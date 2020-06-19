The Chrome Cast 66: Windows apps are coming to Chromebooks

This week on The Chrome Cast, our discussion is mainly dominated with the news of Windows applications finally becoming available on Chrome OS via a partnership with Parallels. This move, aimed squarely at the enterprise sector of Chrome OS for the time being, is sending pretty big ripples through the Chromebook ecosystem. While we think it is a big step and an important move for Chrome OS, it still is best to see the arrival of Windows apps in Chrome OS as a stop gap or bridge as we continually move towards a more modern, web-based reality.

We also spend some time talking through the upcoming addition of the updated, locally-stored Google Assistant for Chromebooks and the rumored/leaked new Google Home that we now expect to see in the near future.

