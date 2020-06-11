The Chrome Cast 65: Pixelbook 2 speculations, affordable Chromebooks, and a new Chromecast

As always, this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast is simply jam-packed with fun stuff. It has been a busy week around the Chrome Unboxed office, but a few stories were worth some more in-depth discussion. First up, we talk about a couple upcoming Chromebooks: one that was falsely rumored and one that is highly-speculative at this point. With the Pixelbook 2, there’s simply no facts behind the rumors and we go into depth on why this keeps happening with Google-made Chromebooks. The other device – a possible XPS Chromebook from Dell – is being speculated with much more factual basis, but still positioned alongside some heavy guess work and assumption.

From there, we talk a good bit about how good affordable Chromebooks are getting now that Intel’s mobile chipsets are actually quite decent performers in Chromebooks. With more of these Gemini Lake devices hitting the market, the lower-end of the Chrome OS spectrum is becoming a very interesting place, indeed.

Finally, we chat through the highly-rumored new Chromecast we expect Google to launch soon. What will it be called? How much will it cost? How will Google market it to users? These are all the things we weigh in on during our time on the show this week, so come along for a fun ride this week on The Chrome Cast.

Shop All The Latest Chromebook Deals

Notable Links