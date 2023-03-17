The Chrome Cast 219: we can finally talk about the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

This week on The Chrome Cast, the star of the show is – without doubt – the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. And though some odd news about abysmal battery has made waves on the web, the overwhelming response to this device for everyone we’ve shown it to is massively positive, and we feel that it is the flagship Chromebook we’ve all been waiting for from Google – just from HP, instead. There’s so much good going on with this device that it takes up the entire first half of the show.

For the second half, we keep it in new ChromeOS hardware mode as we discuss the many new clues we’ve found for the upcoming detachable tablet Chromebooks that should branch off of the ‘Geralt’ baseboard. One of those looks to be a successor to the pretty-awesome Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5, and if that device gets a follow-up with a handful of improvements, we’re all in for a treat.

