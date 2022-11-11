The Chrome Cast 200: Surface Laptop SE makes a great Chromebook as LumaFusion finally arrives

This week on The Chrome Cast, we talk in-depth about one of our latest videos that sees us take the Microsoft Surface Laptop SE and turn the “Chromebook Killer” into a pretty sweet Chromebook. Using ChromeOS Flex, we now have a Surface Laptop SE in the office that is quite nice to work with and we’ve proven how good Google’s ChromeOS Flex certification really is.

For the second half of the show, we discuss the arrival of LumaFusion on Chromebooks and the new era this app brings about. We’re only a couple of days into it at this point, but LumaFusion has the potential to really shake up the creative abilities of ChromeOS and you can absolutely bet we’ll be putting it through the paces in the coming weeks.

Links

Newsletter Signup