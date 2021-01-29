The Chrome Cast 97: Chrome OS 88 arrives and the Lenovo ThinkPad C13 Yoga impresses

This week on The Chrome Cast, we dig into many of the new features that have arrived in the Chrome OS world with version 88 of the operating system. With the new screen saver, WebAuthn, and the updated screen capture tool, there’s a lot to love about the latest update for your Chromebook.

Additionally, we spend some time talking about the recent arrival in the office: the Lenovo Thinkpad C13 Yoga Chromebook. That’s a big title and it’s affixed to a Chromebook that brings a whole lot to the table. Sure, it’s aimed at the enterprise market, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a fantastic device that brings some seriously unique features along with it and could potentially be a great fit for many users.

NOTABLE LINKS