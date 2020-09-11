The Chrome Cast 78: Dual screen Chromebook dreams with the Surface Duo

This week on The Chrome Cast, we fully expected to talk about quite a few things, but we started in on the Surface Duo and just couldn’t stop chatting. While we did end up talking a bit about the news that MediaTek has announced a new ARM chip just for 2021 Chromebooks, the bulk of our time was spent dreaming a bit about what Chrome OS on a dual-screen folding device would look like. While the Duo is full of first-gen issues and bugs, the premise is crazy-interesting and the more we consider it, the more we all agree that Chrome OS would be an amazing fit on such a device.

