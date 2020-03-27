The Chrome Cast 54: Google I/O cancelled, Chrome OS development resumes, and more ARM-powered Chromebooks are coming

On this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we’re talking about a wide range of news in the Chrome and Google worlds. From Google I/O 2020 being completely cancelled for both in-person and virtual versions to the pause and resumption of Chrome and Chrome OS development, COVID-19 continues to play a large roll in the way we all handle business as usual.

We also take some time to talk about the imminent release of the Google Pixel Buds and the developments around ARM Chromebooks both from MediaTek and Qualcomm alike. Despite the quarantine and general craziness that we’re living in presently, there’s still much to talk about in the Google and Chrome worlds.

