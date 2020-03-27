The Chrome Cast 54: Google I/O cancelled, Chrome OS development resumes, and more ARM-powered Chromebooks are coming

On this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we’re talking about a wide range of news in the Chrome and Google worlds. From Google I/O 2020 being completely cancelled for both in-person and virtual versions to the pause and resumption of Chrome and Chrome OS development, COVID-19 continues to play a large roll in the way we all handle business as usual.
We also take some time to talk about the imminent release of the Google Pixel Buds and the developments around ARM Chromebooks both from MediaTek and Qualcomm alike. Despite the quarantine and general craziness that we’re living in presently, there’s still much to talk about in the Google and Chrome worlds.
Notable Links
- New baseboard ‘Lazor’ signals development beginning to expand on Qualcomm 7c Chromebooks
- The Pixel Slate is priced to sell, but here’s why I’m waiting on Lenovo’s Chromebook tablet
- And we’re back! Developers unpause Chrome and Chrome OS releases
- Google Pixel Buds pass through FCC on their way to public release
- ASUS Chromebook Flip C436 Unboxing [VIDEO]
- Chrome OS is adding support for more-powerful 8-Core processors
- In light of delays, Chrome is skipping version 82
- It seems even virtual events are not immune as Google fully cancels I/O developer conference
- A more powerful version of the Lenovo Flex 5 10th-gen Comet Lake Chromebook shows up at Amazon