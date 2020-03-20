A more powerful version of the Lenovo Flex 5 10th-gen Comet Lake Chromebook shows up at Amazon

It has only been a few days since the first version of Lenovo’s upcoming 10th-gen Comet Lake Chromebook showed up ready for pre-orders at Amazon and it seems another version is already ready for your consideration (though pre-orders of both models are not being taken at present). When we met with Lenovo at CES 2020, we were informed that this device will end up with variations up to a Core i5, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal SSD strorage. With the first appearance of this new Chromebook only having a Celeron, 4GB of RAM and 32GB of storage on board, it is great to already see another option available.

According to the latest listing, this variant will come with the same external pieces and specs like a 13.3-inch FHD 300 nit IPS display, backlit keys, convertible form factor, Bluetooth 5, WiFi 6, and USI pen support. What changes on this one is the addition of a faster processor in the Core i3 10110U and double the storage at 64GB. The upgrades also only increase the price by $30, so this is a very welcome sight. At a listed price of $409.99, there is a TON to love about this upcoming Chromebook.

Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5: Hands-on and First Impressions It has only been a few days since the first version of Lenovo's upcoming 10th-gen Comet Lake Chromebook showed up ready for pre-orders at Amazon and it seems another version is already ready for your consideration (though pre-orders of both models are not being taken at present). When we met with Le

Of note, when we met with Lenovo earlier this year, the plan was to have this device out and available in June of 2020. With this being the second listing for the new Chromebook we’ve seen just this week, I’m more tempted than ever to think we might be seeing an official launch in the coming weeks. After all, if there was no expectation of anything coming sooner than June, there would be no need to create Amazon listings in March: 3 months ahead of a release. We’re keeping an eye on this as it develops and have reached out to Lenovo for comment. We’ll definitely post if we hear more about the Flex 5, its release date, or more variants arriving in stores.

Shop the Lenovo Chromebook Flex 5 at Chrome Shop