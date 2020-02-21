The Chrome Cast 49: New devices around the corner & Chrome OS phones

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re discussing all the latest devices that have shown up in various places around the internet, including the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook, the ASUS Chromebook Flip C436, and the Pixel Buds. We have a release date for the Galaxy Chromebook, updated release info for the ASUS Flip C436, info about a pen attachment, and the appearance of the Pixel Buds over at B&H Photo to talk about this week.

The second half of the show, we talk about ‘Bubs’ and why this baseboard being tested with a phone screen is odd, intriguing, and gives us a reason to dream again about the idea of a Chrome OS phone. Finally, we talk a bit about our upcoming giveaway that will be launching in the coming days!

