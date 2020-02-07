Chrome Unboxed - The Latest Chrome OS News

The Chrome Cast 47: NVIDIA GeForce Now arrives and to challenge Stadia

This week on The Chrome Cast, our sights are set on NVIDIA’s suprisingly-good game streaming service – GeForce NOW – that came out of beta status and took the tech world by storm. In the Face of Stadia’s current doldrums of waning player engagement and lacking new game announcements, it seems that NVIDIA has launched at just the right time. With apps for Android, Windows, and MacOS, GeForce NOW is widely accessible and quite good at doing what matters the most: delivering cloud-based gaming without lag.

