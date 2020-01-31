The Chrome Cast 46: Google’s new attempt at messaging for G Suite could be great

This week on The Chrome Cast, we spend the vast majority of the episode talking more in depth about Google’s possible collaborative messaging platform we’re now all expecting to see for G Suite customers. Less of a new platform and more of a melding of existing things, this new collaborative tool could be Google’s real Slack competitor and may just be what Google Wave wanted to be so many years ago.

We also spend a bit of time towards the end of the podcast discussing Dieter Bohn’s latest video about the Surface Pro X and his success using it as a web-centric tool. Though it runs Windows and he was leveraging Microsoft’s latest version of Edge (running on the Chromium engine), the parallels to a cloud-centric OS like Chrome OS are quite clear. Chromebooks aren’t a new version of old ways of thinking. They are a new computing paradigm altogether.

