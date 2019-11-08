The Chrome Cast 35: A conversation with Chrome EDU Expert John Sowash

This week on The Chrome Cast, we are joined by John R. Sowash, a seasoned, experienced expert on the world of Chrome and Chrome OS in the education sector. John’s resume speaks for itself and when it comes to educators, there’s no better point of reference than John Sowash.

Our conversation goes from current education trends to upcoming expectations in the market. We also talk a bit about the humble and accidental beginnings of Chrome OS in education and how a misstep actually led to Chromebooks in the classroom dominating the ecosystem as we see it today.

We’re excited to get to share this conversation with you this week as a bit of a departure from the normal routine and really think you’ll enjoy our time with one of the leading voices in Chrome for EDU.

