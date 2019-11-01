The Chrome Cast 34: Google’s new hardware is growing on us

On this week’s episode, we’re talking though some deeper reactions to Google’s newer hardware. From the Pixelbook Go (review is coming soon, I promise) to the Pixel 4/4XL and the new Nest Home Mini, Google’s new hardware is the type of stuff you really start to appreciate more as you use it. We’ve all been using the Pixelbook Go, the Nest Home Mini, and the Pixel 4 off and on, and there’s a bunch to talk about.

