The Chrome Cast 30: More Pixel leaks and our slightly-scary AI future

This week on The Chrome Cast, we’re talking – unsurprisingly – about Pixel 4 leaks (hard to believe there is anything left to leak at this point) and the potential Pixel Buds 2. Between a new Pixel Phone, Pixelbook Go and these new Pixel Buds, there’s a good chance Google may show off the Android Fast Pairing between your phone and Chromebook. Additionally, with all the wireless earbuds out there in the market, we discuss what Google needs to bring to the table with one of the few pieces of hardware that hasn’t fully leaked all over the place.

We also talk a good deal about Microsoft’s recent Surface event and all the things they announced there. Sure, those devices aren’t really in our wheelhouse, but some of the things they are doing to bring split-screen tech into the mainstream and what we’re seeing with the Surface Pro X and its ARM-based architecture cause us to dream a bit about what these changes could mean for Chrome OS in the future.

Additionally, we chat in-depth about Google’s Duplex tech coming to Chrome on the web and how this type of development could both change our collective experience or pave the way for something way more sinister in the future.

