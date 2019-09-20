The Chrome Cast 28: Google’s October 15 hardware event springs a few leaks

On this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast, we are looking at Google’s now-confirmed hardware event that is to be held on October 15th in the great city of New York. From Pixel 4 leaks to Google Nest Minis to Pixelbook 2, there’s news left and right rolling out on an almost daily cadence. While some of the leaks are clear and bare all, others are still full of mystery and intrigue.

Additionally, we hit on some leaks of new devices coming out that aren’t made by Google and a handful of new software updates to Chrome OS that should continue to make using a Chromebook a better experience.

