The Chrome Cast 269: The intrigue of ChromeOS running on Android

On this week’s episode of The Chrome Cast podcast, we give an update on the Chrome Unboxed studio and then dive deep into the “Ferrochrome” project which allows ChromeOS to run in a VM on Android. The bulk of the discussion revolves around the Ferrochrome project but we did want to take some time to give a studio update since we will be filming a video and shooting more content in the newly rearranged space. Keep an eye out in the next video, things might look a little different.

As for the Ferrochrome project, news of its existence first popped up about a month ago and after getting quite excited, we were told by Google that this was just a test and that there were no real plans to pursue ChromeOS on Android. But that doesn’t seem to be the case since we now have reports that Google is developing a one-click “Ferrochrome Launcher” to download, configure, and fully launch ChrommiumOS using the Android VM app launcher.

While this development is still very early, it’s exciting to see some work still being done on this project. So, as you can imagine, we have lots of ideas and speculation about what this could look like down the road if it were to become a real thing. Maybe ChromeOS on your phone with a set of XR glasses? We’ll just have to wait and see!

