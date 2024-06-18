ChromeOS running on Android phones is still in the cards, it seems

Just over a month ago, a strange report hit the internet of Google testing out the ability to run ChromeOS in a container on Android. It was an odd proposition, but one that makes some serious sense when you stop and think of it. For Android phone users (maybe just Pixel users at first), having an instance of ChromeOS ready and waiting for you when plugged into a larger screen would be handy in many instances.

Alas, those reports were quickly followed by some clarification that this was only a test and that there were no real plans to take this to the next level. In the course of a few days, I went from elated to pretty bummed about the whole thing: but it seems the story isn’t quite over just yet.

advertisement

Whether it was the internet’s positive response to the initial news as a whole or Google playing a bit coy about the entire thing, there’s reason to believe that this entire ChromeOS on a phone thing could still happen down the road.

One-click ChromeOS on Pixel

Oddly enough Mishaal Rahman (who reported all of this in the first place) has now come across not just continuing work on the ‘Ferrochrome’ project (the code-name for this whole ChromeOS in a VM for Android project), but a new Ferrochrome Launcher that will download, configure, and launch ChromiumOS (the basis of ChromeOS) using the Android VM launcher app.

advertisement

Google is testing a 1-click solution to run Chrome OS in a virtual machine on Pixel devices.



They're making a new app called "Ferrochrome launcher" that automatically downloads, configures, and launches an ARM64 build of Chromium OS using the VM launcher app.



Currently, you… https://t.co/ce2gjI6gku pic.twitter.com/mQn5KCEGR7 — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) June 17, 2024

Far from leaving this entire experiment be, it seems Google is testing even simpler ways for it to be deployed instead. But even this one-click install requires some serious work on the user’s end for now, so don’t get overly excited about getting ChromeOS up and running on your device just yet.

This is a sign, though, that Google may actually be moving towards a future where launching ChromeOS (maybe ChromeOS Flex) on Android phones is actually a thing people can do if they so choose. While likely a good way off from being a reality for casual use, the fact that this development is still ongoing means Google is still thinking about making this a thing. And if they do, I’m sure there are many out there who would be thrilled to have it.

advertisement

VIA: Phone Arena