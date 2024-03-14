The Chrome Cast 258: We’ve reviewed all but one of the Chromebook Plus models

This week on The Chrome Cast podcast, we focus most of our discussion around two main topics: the full review of the HP 15.6″ Chromebook Plus and the new Casa Pop-Up Desk that includes a wireless trackpad that works with ChromeOS. The HP 15.6″ review is the second to last review of Chromebook Plus models that were launched back in October, so we also talked through that process and why the Lenovo Slim 3i is still Robby’s favorite.

The second half of the conversation is all about the new Logitech Casa Pop-Up Desk that we recently stumbled upon. This interesting multi-device “desk in a box” setup looks great all on its own but through some investigation, we’ve discovered that the Casa is a Works With Chromebook certified device, making it the only wireless trackpad option for ChromeOS right now. So, as you might imagine, we are pretty excited about the Casa and can’t wait to test it out soon.

advertisement

EPISODE LINKS