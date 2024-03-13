If the Slim 3i Chromebook Plus stays at $339.99, it’s the one to beat

For a Chromebook that refused to go on sale for a long time after it launched last fall, the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus has now enjoyed one of the longest continued sale prices we’ve ever seen on any Chromebook at this point. Dating all the way back to February 19th, this excellent Chromebook has been discounted by at least $175 and has only become more affordable as the days go on.

And the latest deal is still going with no apparent end in sight. Now, you won’t see someone like me complaining because, frankly, it makes my job really, really easy. If someone needs a solid, compact, reliable, fun-to-use, all-around-amazing Chromebook on a small budget, for now this is my go-to suggestion.

I have a few favorites out there right now, and I don’t shy away from the fact that – all things being equal – I’d choose the Acer 516 GE over anything else out there; but that doesn’t mean that I don’t still pick up the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus from time to time when I want something a bit more compact.

And I choose it because of multiple factors that make it an absolute joy to use. Its ultra-rigid frame inspires confidence. The punchy, bright touchscreen looks great wherever I take it. The top-notch keyframe is a joy to type on. The 12th-gen Intel Core i3-N305, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage give me all the performance I need. And the all-day battery lets me know I can head out with just this Chromebook in-hand and have no issues.

I’ve said it a million times, but specs don’t make a Chromebook. Attention to the small stuff does, and the Slim 3i gets it all right. The only knock you could really make against it is the fact that its not a convertible, but with touch input on board, you need a very specific use case to make the argument that this isn’t one of the absolute best Chromebooks out there right now.

Apparently it’s going to be on sale for a while, and if it stays at this sort of price point, it really has no competition. For $339.99, you absolutely cannot go wrong. As I write this, I fear that this deal is too good to last, so I don’t want to give off the false impression that it’ll never go back to the $549.99 it is regularly listed for. But if Lenovo was bullish on that sort of price, I’d imagine a 3-and-a-half week sale wouldn’t have happened the way it has. So, it does seem like $339.99 is here to stay at least for the time being; take advantage of it while you can!

