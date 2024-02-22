The Chrome Cast 255: A new Samsung Galaxy Chromebook Plus could be on the way

Next Level Gaming

This week on the The Chrome Cast podcast, it’s all about hardware! We are working our way through the Chromebook Plus reviews and have two new videos that we discuss. The first is our favorite of the bunch, the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus. We dive into why Robby absolutely loves this Chromebook, from the excellent build quality and rigidity to the punchy screen and great keyboard. There’s a lot to like with this one and it highlights the best of Chromebook Plus in all the right ways.

In the second half of the show, we talk through the review of the ASUS Vibe CX34 review, the most flashy of the new Chromebook Plus models. And we wrap up the show with a discussion of a new device called “Xol” that Robby has been tracking and believes is a new Chromebook from Samsung, maybe a new Galaxy Chromebook Plus.

I made note of this in the introduction but this episode was recorded remotely and we had a few technical issues. If you notice a slight echo while Robby is talking or a little static feedback in parts, I apologize. We are working to figure out a setup that gives you all that crispy audio that you’ve all come to expect from The Chrome Cast!

