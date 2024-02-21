The best Chromebook Plus model available just hit its lowest-ever price

Alright, you may not agree with my assertion that the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus is the best of the new bunch of branded Chromebook Plus devices, but as I said in our review that just came out recently, this device gets most of the overall equation exceptionally right. Granted, if you need a convertible Chromebook, this one isn’t for you, but anyone in the market for one of the absolute best Chromebook Plus models you can buy, today is the day!

Only once prior has this Chromebook dipped down to just $349.99, and that was in the fall of 2023. Earlier this week, the Slim 3i was dropped to $374.99, and at that price this device is a complete no-brainer. Take another $25 off that price and you are firmly in the “Buy it now” category. Simply put, there’s no reason you’d be upset with this Chromebook at this price.

advertisement

I’ve listed its superlative so many times, but for this Chromebook that looks so ordinary, I feel like I really do have to go above and beyond to convince many of you that this one is as good as I claim it to be. Also, the fact that it isn’t available in a physical store like Best Buy means you just have to trust me when I say this one is special. It’s built so well, the chassis is firm and rigid, the screen is gorgeous, the internals are fast, and the typing experience is second to none. The Slim 3i is just fantastic to use, and I’d hate to see any of you miss out on this great of a deal.

advertisement

So don’t! It could be a long time before we see this Chromebook dip back down to this price. If you are looking for a fantastic Chromebook on a budget, this is like a cheat code. Laptops that are this nice to use shouldn’t be this cheap, and it won’t be for very long. Don’t miss out on it!

Newsletter Signup