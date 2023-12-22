Shopping for a new Pixel phone?

The Chrome Cast 251: the wildly-encouraging state of affordable Chromebooks

On this episode of The Chrome Cast, we begin by talking about the amazing deals out there right now for Chromebooks under $300, and the conversation simply took off from that point. We’re in a stage in the Chromebook story where Chromebook Plus is a relevant player in the overall narrative that is driving prices for great Chromebooks down to pretty remarkable places.

Just a few years ago, I loathed talking too much about affordable Chromebooks because most of them were flat-out bad and not fun to use. At the end of 2023, however, that is less and less the case, and there are so many great Chromebooks under $300 at this point that I think the landscape for Chromebooks and ChromeOS will look quite different by this point in 2024.

