Our favorite budget Chromebooks under $300

Here at Chrome Unboxed, we’re dedicated to helping you make informed purchase decisions. We have spent countless hours researching, testing, and evaluating Chromebooks so that we can help our readers find the perfect Chromebook for them. While we like to indulge in expensive devices like the elegant Dragonfly Pro Chromebook, we understand that for many of you, price is a significant factor when choosing a new Chromebook, and buying a $1,000 device just isn’t realistic. We know that ultimately, your budget will guide your choice. But here’s the good news: there are several devices out there under $300 that we’ve tested and can recommend buying if you are looking for a more affordable, budget-friendly Chromebook.

The Budget Chromebook Value Proposition

When it comes to buying a budget Chromebook, we know that price often becomes the deciding factor. It’s not uncommon for shoppers to opt for the cheaper option when two Chromebooks appear similar, even if it means compromising on performance or features. However, a lower price doesn’t always have to mean a lesser experience. With the right knowledge and a bit of research, you can find a Chromebook that offers both quality and an excellent value proposition.

advertisement

Regardless of whether you’re buying a Chromebook for a student, personal use, or as a versatile household device, being well-informed is crucial. We’ve written about this and even made a video detailing the process of shopping for an affordable device, but in general, you need to pay attention to the processor and its end-of-life date and also know what to look for in specs like screen, type of device form factor, and overall size. If you can avoid those common pitfalls and decide what type of device is best for your specific needs, we’re confident that you can find a great affordable device.

advertisement

Best Budget Chromebooks

Now that you have an idea of what you’re looking for, it’s time to find a Chromebook. We’ve done some of the leg work for you and have compiled a list of our favorite budget-friendly Chromebooks under $300. Every Chromebook on this list strikes a balance between affordability and performance, offering a great user experience without breaking the bank. As a quick side note, we also compile the best overall deals, as well, if you want to see what other Chromebooks are on sale. But for now, let’s dive into the best affordable, budget Chromebooks.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 – Best Detachable Budget Chromebook

The Lenovo Chromebook Duet 3 is the perfect sequel to the original Duet and offers a fully detachable, tablet-style Chromebook for less than $300 most days. Although the MSRP is $379, the Duet 3 has been discounted on a fairly regular basis for a while now, so make sure to wait and snag it while it’s on sale. For that price, you’re getting a bright 400-nit screen, the Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processors, 4GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, and 10+ hours of battery life. It’s the perfect device for content consumption and light work here and there. You can watch our review of the Lenovo Duet 3 here.

advertisement

Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook – Best Budget Chromebook for Students

When it comes to getting the most bang for your buck, the Lenovo Slim 3 Chromebook is hard to beat. At its MSRP of $319, we’re on the fence about recommending this device, but right now (and often), this well-built Chromebook is on sale for $149. At that price, the value proposition is excellent. With great build quality, a vibrant 300-nit IPS touchscreen, and a fantastic keyboard/trackpad combo, this Chromebook would be a great fit for students or anyone who needs a smaller device around the house. You can watch our full review here.

Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Flex 3i – Best Budget Convertible Chromebook

You might recognize this affordable Chromebook from our Best Chromebooks of 2023 list, and for good reason: it’s an extraordinary value. This 12-inch, convertible Chromebook packs a punch for the price. Even at its MSRP of $349, we totally recommend this Chromebook; but right now, you can get this excellent device for $229. Under the hood, this Chromebook is equipped with the Intel Alder Lake-N processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of storage. Check out our full review here.

advertisement

ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3200

The ASUS Chromebook Flip CM3200 is a device that hasn’t gotten a ton of attention but it’s one that you should consider if you’re looking for an affordable, convertible Chromebook. Right now, this device is on sale for $229 and at that price, it’s easy to recommend. With the MediaTek Kompanio 820 inside that delivers solid performance, a nice screen, and long battery life, you can see how $229 is a great deal! You can watch our unboxing and first impressions video here.

advertisement

HP 15.6″ Chromebook Plus – Best Budget Chromebook for Business

The HP 15.6-inch Chromebook Plus is relatively new to the scene but has already been discounted to $299. This Chromebook features a big 15.6-inch anti-glare screen, a numeric keypad, and a solid keyframe that make this our top Chromebook for business users. And since it’s Chromebook Plus, you are getting 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage with an Intel Core i3 N305 so performance will not be an issue. This Chromebook isn’t flashy but it will provide a comfortable work experience when it comes time to get some work done.

Acer Chromebook Plus 515

In the same vein as the HP, the Acer Chromebook Plus 515 was just launched back in October and has already seen a massive $250 discount, bringing the price down to $249. This Chromebook delivers a great overall experience, with upward-firing speakers and a large anti-glare touchscreen. Like the HP, this big Chromebook isn’t going to turn any heads, but it’s solid and for $249, you’re getting a fantastic larger Chromebook.

Newsletter Signup