The 10 Best Chromebooks in 2023 [VIDEO]

As we come to the end of 2023, it’s been a pretty wild ride in the world of Chromebooks. We began the year with the introduction of quite possibly the best overall Chromebook ever made in the HP Dragonfly Pro and finished with the introduction of a new class of Chromebook in Chromebook Plus.

In the middle of it all, some fantastic devices were debuted and some other Chromebooks that may not have had the attention they were due the year prior finally found the spotlight they deserved. All in all, we’ve landed in a place where there are tons of great Chromebooks that you can spend your money on, and we want to highlight our favorites in a simple, straightforward top-10 list. Let’s begin.

HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook

Without doubt, the best overall Chromebook money can buy is the HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook. With its 1200 nit screen, amazing speakers, superb build quality, fast internals, awesome RGB keyboard, and haptic trackpad, there’s almost nothing this Chromebook gets wrong. Is the $999 price too high? In the Chromebook world, maybe, but for hardware this good, you have to pay for it. And for those willing and able, you’re getting the best possible ChromeOS experience.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE

Probably my overall favorite Chromebook when it comes to versatility and price is the Acer Chromebook 516 GE. This 16-inch beast is packed with the fastest 12th-gen Core i5 you can find in a Chromebook, has a 120Hz 16:10 screen that is mesmerizing, and puts it all in a chassis that is only 3.75 pounds. The RGB keyboard and Ocean Glass trackpad combine with the upward-facing speakers to deliver an overall package that is a delight to use each time I pick it up.

Acer Chromebook Spin 714

As they’ve done for the 3rd generation of this Chromebook, Acer has simply nailed it with the latest iteration of the Spin 714. The mostly-aluminum chassis is rigid and well-made, the keyboard and trackpad are a treat to use, the Internals are top-notch and fast, and the 14-inch 16:10 screen is fantastic to look at and plenty bright at 350 nits. There’s so little to knock on this Chromebook, and when you can catch it on sale, the value proposition is crazy-good.

Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition

Like the HP Dragonfly Pro, the Framework Laptop Chromebook Edition is pricey at $999, but with this device you aren’t just getting great hardware; you are getting the ability to replace parts and upgrade your device down the road. Sure, the 3:2 QHD screen is fantastic, the keyboard and trackpad are top-notch, and the build quality is great: but the real standout is the modularity. You can swap out ports at will and easily open this Chromebook up to swap out speakers, the keyboard deck, or any other part with relative ease. That’s just not something you can say about most Chromebooks.

Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus

Another of my favorites, the Lenovo Slim 3i Chromebook Plus, showed up and completely stunned me. I though it would be an average, boring Chromebook and it turned out to be quite the stunner. With a super-rigid frame, solid key frame, and punchy, vibrant 14-inch IPS screen, this Chromebook feels like the perfect example of what Chromebook Plus should be. It gets all the important stuff so right that the few things it lacks don’t seem like a big deal whatsoever. I really, really love using this Chromebook.

ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip

The ASUS Chromebook Vibe CX34 Flip showed up in January to right the ship for ASUS’ gaming Chromebook aspirations, and it did so with style. This device is such a well-made machine and with the high-end internals, 144Hz 16:10 14-inch IPS screen, RBG keyboard and stellar speakers, I really enjoyed my time with this Chromebook. It is on the pricier end of things at just under $800, but you are getting high-end hardware and a very unique-looking Chromebook for your money that flat-out performs.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip

The ASUS Chromebook Plus CM34 Flip takes much of what makes the CX34 Flip and brings it down a notch to make for what I would consider one of the best overall values in the Chromebook market right now. Many times, this device is on sale for $300-$400, and for that price, you are getting so many great things. The 16:10 FHD IPS screen is 300 nits, the build is firm, and the keyboard/trackpad are very comfy. With the latest AMD Ryzen 3 7320C inside, performance is no issue either. Even at the full $499 MSRP, you’re getting a lot of Chromebook for your money.

Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook

The Lenovo Flex 3i Chromebook arrived in January at CES, and I knew the moment I saw it that the affordable Chromebook segment was going to change. This little device comes with the entry-level Intel N100 processor, and it does not disappoint. With a 12.2-inch 300 nit IPS screen, a solid build quality, and a low price, the Flex 3i is easily the best affordable Chromebook ever made, and it has continued to be a standout since it arrived.

ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34

Of the new Chromebook Plus models that arrived with the announcement, the most striking of them all is absolutely the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34. It is thin, light, and sturdy in the hand. With a 300 nit screen, a solid keyboard and trackpad, and fast, Chromebook Plus internals, this device gets a lot right for $399. It’s not been on sale too often, but even at the standard price, it’s a fantastic overall Chromebook experience.

Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus

And finally, we have the Lenovo Flex 5i Chromebook Plus. While not a standout in a bunch of ways, what Lenovo put together with the Flex 5i is extremely nice to use. The upgrade to a 16:10 screen combines with the Chromebook Plus internals, good speakers, and a decent keyboard/trackpad combo that make this affordable convertible a great deal on most days, and a staggering deal when you catch it on sale.

HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c

That rounds out the top 10, but I wanted to throw in a couple honorable mentions before wrapping up. The first goes to the HP Chromebook Plus x360 14c. Though I still don’t love the flimsy bottom portion of this Chromebook, it gets so many other parts right that when it goes on sale, its still a great device to consider. The giant glass trackpad, exceptional keyboard, fast Internals and slim form factor make it a Chromebook you should definitely keep an eye on.

Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5

And that brings us to our second honorable mention – the Lenovo Chromebook Duet 5. This device has simply stood the test of time and is by far the best option you have right now if you want a detachable, tablet-style Chromebook. The OLED screen is beautiful, the build quality is modern and slim, and you get the keyboard cover in the box. And it’s usually on sale for under $400. At that price, if you are looking for a solid tablet option, this one is tough to beat.

But that does it for our best Chromebooks of 2023. Hopefully this list helps you determine the best device for you or a loved one. As the library of great Chromebooks continues to grow, it gets harder and harder to really pick out our favorites, but this list definitely represents the devices we’ve enjoyed the most. And we sincerely hope it helps you out a bit.

