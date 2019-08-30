The Chrome Cast 25: The new Chromebook wave has begun

This week on The Chrome Cast, we cover a ton of topics, but our main chatter revolves around new Chromebooks from Dell and Lenovo that attack the space very different angles. Dell is coming from an Enterprise-focused, high-dollar approach and Lenovo is bringing their new affordable to mid-range devices officially to market.

Additionally, we talk about rumors of a possible Pixel Watch, some additions and changes to trackpad UI on Chromebooks, the coming end of the first generation Chromecast, and Google’s new way to search and find Podcasts on the web. It’s a packed episode, but there’s a lot to cover this week!

