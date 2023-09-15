Advertisement

The Chrome Cast 239: Google extends Chromebook end of life by 2 years

This week on The Chrome Cast, we obviously talk at length about the biggest news of the week in the Chromebook and ChromeOS sphere: Google extending the AUE on Chromebooks by 2 full years. With this move, we now get two extra years of support on all current Chromebooks and a full 10 years of support on new devices as well. It’s a big move that comes with a lot of work on Google’s end, but it’s a big moment in the ChromeOS ecosystem for certain.

We round out the show by talking through the fantastic start for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube and YouTube TV and take a few moments to discuss the new Chromebooks that have shown up that could become part of the ‘Chromebook Plus’ ecosystem not too long from now.

