Check out this deal on the new 15.6-inch HP Chromebook I totally missed

Maybe this is a bit of the Mendela Effect, but I can confidently tell you that I’ve not seen this particular Chromebook on Best Buy’s website up until today. Yes, I’ve seen other 15.6-inch HP Chromebooks, but not this particular one. There’s been a version of this Chromebook with the new Intel N200 chip inside available since the early summer, but that device has a crummy 1366×768 screen and I’ve purposefully not shared deals on it because of this shortcoming.

Tied in with the ‘Chromebook Plus’ news that’s been swirling, there’s been talk of a Chromebook derived from the ‘Yaviks’ baseboard that would be part of this new family of devices, but the existing ‘Yaviks’ Chromebook from HP (the 15-inch model I just mentioned above) wouldn’t make the cut due largely to that standard HD screen I just mentioned. But I remembered another version was also announced alongside that Chromebook that comes equipped with the new Intel Core i3 N305 processor and figured that would be the ‘Chromebook Plus’ model when it shipped.

And now I’m seeing this Chromebook on sale at Best Buy for a massively-reduced price. I’ve already sent an email to our HP rep to see about a review unit, but from what I can tell, this is going to be a great Chromebook. The chassis looks better than the existing, current 15.6-inch Chromebook out there, the processor should be very fast (the N100 and N200 are very speedy, and this is a step up from those processors), and it gets a solid 8GB of RAM and 128GB of UFS storage. With a 1080p anti-glare screen and HP’s usual attention to detail with their keyboards and trackpads, this Chromebook could be very excellent.

For the time being, however, I can’t say that for fact. I tend not to highlight deals on Chromebooks I have no knowledge of, but I really think this device (or one just like it) is set to be included in the upcoming ‘Chromebook Plus’ family, and that means it is probably great to use. We’ll work on getting one in the office for review, but I think for many of you, this could be a Chromebook worth checking out for only $299. That’s a full $200 off, and if you get one and it is not what you thought it would be, there’s always a return window. And as always, we don’t know how long this deal will last, so you may want to act fast.

